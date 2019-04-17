Home

LONG, Nancy Nancy Long, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Elizabeth, NJ passed away peacefully after a long illness. She is survived by her loving spouse Carmen Guzman, parents Michael and Camille Scott, brothers Brandon and Lewis Scott and a large extended family and friends. Nancy was employed by BC Coffee Warehouse for 13 years. She enjoyed music, relaxing at the beach, loved the Atlanta Braves, and was an avid animal lover. She will be forever loved and missed. "Ily Willies Ugs" Rest in Peace
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 17, 2019
