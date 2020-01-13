Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lanza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Lanza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Lanza Obituary
Lanza, Nancy Lou
Nancy Lou Lanza (Rogers) was born in West Palm Beach on August 7, 1941 and lived there her entire life. She passed peacefully at Hospice on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Salvatore, children Joseph Lanza, Donny McGarrahan, Angelina Price, five grandchildren Cory and Donald Lanza, Brogan, Gavin, Ethan Price, two sisters Sue Nelle and Jane. Memorial Service 2:00PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches, 900 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -