|
|
Lanza, Nancy Lou
Nancy Lou Lanza (Rogers) was born in West Palm Beach on August 7, 1941 and lived there her entire life. She passed peacefully at Hospice on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Salvatore, children Joseph Lanza, Donny McGarrahan, Angelina Price, five grandchildren Cory and Donald Lanza, Brogan, Gavin, Ethan Price, two sisters Sue Nelle and Jane. Memorial Service 2:00PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches, 900 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020