Walling, Nancy Patricia
Nancy Patricia Walling, 72, of Lake Park, FL and Bethlehem, KY passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was a member of the VFW Post 9610 in Palm Beach, FL, American Legion Auxiliary and an avid BINGO player.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Lacie Mudd, granddaughter Breann Morgan and special friend; Jim.
Left to cherish the memory of Nancy are her children; Laura Leidholm, Lance Leidholm (Dana), Heather Sellers, Larry Walling, Jr. (Jodi), Jason Walling, Justin Walling, Jordan Walling (Sabrina) and Brandy Walling, grandchildren; Michael, Alyssa, Bella, Abbi, Kerstin, Regan, Payton, Chloe, Arianna, Corey, Clara, Isabelle, Wendi, Sophia, Amber and Brandon, great-granddaughters; Mia, Estella and Octavia, extended family and friends.
Services to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.