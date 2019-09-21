|
|
Caplin-Shermer, Naomi
Naomi Rafer Caplin-Shermer passed away in Worcester, MA on August 24, 2019. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on September 27, 1923 to Arthur and Dora (Solomon) Rafer. Naomi was married to Burton Caplin for 53 years. They lived in Worcester, and retired to Golden Lakes Village, West Palm Beach. Burton Died in 1997. Naomi Married Albert Shermer in 2002. They lived in Golden Lakes until his death in 2018. Naomi was a skilled bridge player and avid fisher-person. She was a member of Golden Lakes Temple. Naomi had a long career as a registered nurse and nursing instructor at Worcester City Hospital.
Naomi leaves her children, Marsha Kann, Lois Provost and her husband Fred, Michael Caplin and his wife, Pam, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister, Beverly Rothstein, a brother, Gerson Rafer and his wife, Maris, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Seigel, Sylvia Young, Leah Witkes, and Sarah Rosenbaum. She also leaves the children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and sisters of Albert Shermer. Naomi was close friends with Al's sister, Anita Bergstein of Boca Raton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samuel Burton Taormina fund for his continued care to treat HLMS, c/o Lois Provost, 40 Baldwin Rd, Dennis, MA 02638.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019