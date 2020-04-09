|
Shah, Narendra
Narendra (Naren) Shah, age 86, passed away at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens on March 26, 2020. He was born in Ahmedabad, India, emigrated to the United States during the 1960s to complete a medical fellowship, and met and married Mary Ann Iafolla at the age of 37 in Washington DC. Dr. Shah worked for over 30 years as a cardiologist, first as Chief of Medicine at Montefiore Hospital and later with the VA hospital in New York, and served for nearly a decade in the U.S. Army Reserve. Following retirement, he moved to Palm Beach Gardens in 2006. He loved cooking, baseball, family dinners and trying his luck with the occasional gambling. He lived a fulfilling life as a proud husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. Dr. Shah is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, their daughter, Jennifer Kerbs of Palm Beach Gardens, their sons, Jeffrey Shah of New York and Jason Shah of Palm Beach Gardens, their children's spouses and five grandchildren. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation services have been privately arranged, and a memorial service will be organized in the near future when current conditions permit.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020