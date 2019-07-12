Lipsett, Natalie

Three countries, three states, three husbands, five languages, two careers, many interests and many, many friends; Natalie Simonovna Osherow Sklar Kahn Lipsett packed more than a lifetime into her one hundred years of life. Born June 2, 1919, she passed on July 2, 2019 just as she hoped to, quietly in her sleep, having literally never spent a day in a hospital except for childbirth.

Born in Ukraine, she and her family fled to the free state of Danzig in 1920. They were forced to flee again in 1939 and were admitted (as Russian citizens) to the United States in 1939. She graduated from NYU with a degree in French literature, married Max Sklar, had two children and began a long academic career in high schools, then at Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now NYU), teaching French, German and Russian at various times.

When Max passed away, Natalie married Nat Kahn, with whom she ultimately moved to Palm Beach, Florida in the late 60's. There she worked as the Director of Volunteer Services at a healthcare facility and was instrumental in the development of the lifelong education program at Florida Atlantic University.

When Nat passed away, Natalie met and married Sam Lipsett, with whom she spent many happy years in Palm Beach and Brevard, North Carolina.

When Sam passed away, she moved to Greenbrae, California, spending her final seven years at the Tamalpais.

Natalie is survived by her son Joel and beloved daughter-in-law Susan Sklar, their daughter Liz and her husband and children Matthew, Ollie and Teagan, and the children and grandchildren of Nat and Sam. Her daughter Cathy passed away last summer, leaving her sons Jason and Evan.

The family will have a private ceremony in her honor. She would have wanted anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory to consider New York University, the institution she credited with having given her a chance to get an education and make a career in America. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 12 to July 14, 2019