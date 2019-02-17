Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie RODEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie RODEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Natalie RODEN Obituary
RODEN, Natalie Madison Natalie Madison Roden, age 88, born on November 9, 1930, in South Weymouth, MA, went to meet her Maker on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Natalie married Roy Charles Roden in 1950, and together they built a life in Lake Park, FL, enjoying life on the water. Natalie is survived by her two sons, Randal (Karen) Roden and Chris Roden. She was also the proud grandmother of Jessica (Alex) Tilger, Brie (Mike) Kelly and Jenna (Andrew) Calise, as well as a great-grandchild, Randal Tilger. Natalie is also survived by her twin sister, Nancy Jorden.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.