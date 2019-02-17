|
RODEN, Natalie Madison Natalie Madison Roden, age 88, born on November 9, 1930, in South Weymouth, MA, went to meet her Maker on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Natalie married Roy Charles Roden in 1950, and together they built a life in Lake Park, FL, enjoying life on the water. Natalie is survived by her two sons, Randal (Karen) Roden and Chris Roden. She was also the proud grandmother of Jessica (Alex) Tilger, Brie (Mike) Kelly and Jenna (Andrew) Calise, as well as a great-grandchild, Randal Tilger. Natalie is also survived by her twin sister, Nancy Jorden.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019