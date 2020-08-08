In MemoriumNovember 16, 1951June 14, 2020It is with deep sadness that Neil's family announces his passing after a well fought battle with cancer.Neil is survived by his wife of 34 years Rebecca (Wisner) Hayes, his daughter Emily Hayes, his sister Athea Sullivan (Richard), his nephew and two nieces on the Sullivan side and their families.Neil was born in New York City and moved to Willingboro, NJ in 1959. There he attended Corpus Christi and Holy Cross High School. He graduated from Villanova University in 1973. Upon graduation from college Neil served as a Police Officer in Mount Laurel Township, NJ and later became a Detective. Subsequently he returned to school where he wrote for law review and obtained his law degree from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, FL in 1981. Upon graduation from law school, Neil served as a judicial clerk at the 5th District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach. Later, he moved to West Palm Beach where he joined a large firm. In 1989 he founded Neil J. Hayes, P.A., now known as Hayes, Schloss & Alcocer, PA. While owning his firm, Neil achieved an AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell. He remained of Counsel to the firm until his passing. Neil was dearly loved by his family and will be forever missed. A service was held for Neil at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach. A personal obituary written by Neil can be viewed on their website at Neil Hayes Obituary - North Palm Beach, FL