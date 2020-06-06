Campbell II, Neil LuntNeil Lunt Campbell II of Palm Beach Shores, FL and Hockessin, DE passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 78.He was the oldest child born to Roberta (Byus) and John S. Campbell of Salem, NJ. He graduated from George School, West Nottingham Academy, Bradley University and later the National Trust School at Northwestern University. Summers during high school and college were spent working at his family's company, Mannington Mills. After college he attended the US Army Officer Candidate School and served as a second Lieutenant in the 50th Engineer Co. as well as the platoon leader of the 495th Engineer Co in Vietnam where he was responsible for port construction. He returned home and worked at PNC Bank for years in the Estate settlement and Trust office, and later for himself as a Certified Financial Counselor in Wilmington, DE. He was fortunate to have two loving marriages, the first to Deborah Happ in 1967. They had two children, Nicole and Ian. After her passing, he married Mary Roberts in 2000.Dad was a well known lifelong avid boater, owning 12 boats and earning his Coast Guard Captains license along the way. He and his family completed the Great Loop in 1989 after a year of circumnavigation. He made numerous voyages to his beloved Bahamas and made sure every trip otherwise involved being on the water.He was easygoing and steady, but also loved a good party. A great listener and endless conversationalist, he was quick to shed tears laughing at the same three jokes he liked to tell over and over. He was reasonable and regimented, never on time but early for everything. He was a creature of habit, wearing the same glasses, boat shoes and rotating polo shirt for decades, always had the same Sunday breakfast (eggs and scrapple) and was devoted to Antiques Roadshow unless the Eagles were playing. He never raised his voice unless there was dirt on his boat, and was equally at home at a tiki bar or black tie event. He was a walking encyclopedia of Civil War, World War II and Clan Campbell history and he was never wrong. We thought he may have been once, but we were mistaken. Most importantly, every evening at 5:00PM he enjoyed a cocktail on the dock to take in the sunset with friends and family. In his honor we raise our rum and diet Cokes and invite you to do the same often.He was preceded in death by his father Jack, his mother Roberta, first wife Debbie and brother David. He is survived by his second wife Mary, daughter Nikki (Ben) McLeod of Bend, OR, son Ian (Alissa) Campbell of Acworth, GA, sister Nancy of Manhattan, sister-in-law Jeanne of Hancock's Bridge, NJ, grandchildren Liam, Campbell, Caralynn, Jack and Gavin as well as seven nieces and nephews.A private gravesite service will be held 10:00AM Wednesday, June 10th at the Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Due to current circumstances, a drive through observation may be made at 10:30AM.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the rebuilding efforts of the Abacos Islands of the Bahamas at the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Hospice of Palm Beach County.For online condolences, please visit