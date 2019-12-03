|
|
Klein, Nellie Julia
Nellie Julia Klein, born April 1, 1930, passed away in Palm Beach Gardens November 29, 2019. Nell was born in Detroit, MI to Neal and Jessie (Smedes) DeGroot. She graduated from Grosse Pointe High School and worked at the telephone company.
She married the love of her life Neil Klein, and together they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. They settled first in Detroit and had six children (two deceased). Nell worked at South Lake High School in St. Clair Shores, MI and then for the school system in Clearwater, FL after Neil took an early retirement and settled there. Later, they moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL to be close to their son Ron.
Surviving are her children Carol (Russ Baker), Dr. Tom Klein (Dr. David Gitomer), H. Marty Klein (Karen), and Ron Klein, her grandchildren Meredith (Dan Best), Lindsey Klein (Brian Maher), and Allison (Walker Winchester), her great-grandchildren Collin and Julia Best and Avery and Kennedy Winchester. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Grace Slager and Barb DeGroot as well as brother-in-law Rev. Ken Slager.
She was predeceased by two infant children, Wesley and Julie, her husband Neil in 2013, her sister Tressa, her sister Anne, and her brother Larry as well as two young siblings George and Harriet DeGroot.
The funeral will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Rd., North Palm Beach, FL 33408. There will be no visitation. Burial will take place next to her husband Neil at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019