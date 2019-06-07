DARVILLE, Neville Neville "Neddy" Darville, age 79, passed away in the care of hospice of West Palm Beach on May 23, 2019. Born to Neville and Leona Darville on December 17, 1939 in West Palm Beach, he graduated from Palm Beach High School and worked in the grocery business, in and around West Palm Beach, until he retired to Ocala in 2007. Neddy was known as many things in his life, son, brother, boss, friend, but none meant as much to him as being known as husband, father and Papa. He was the center of our world. He is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 52 years, Mary Alice Darville of Ocala; son Neville "Woody", Jr. (Suzette) Darville; grandson Neville Darville III; granddaughter Christina Darville; great-grandson Denim Darville all of Crossville, TN; daughter Wanda (Greg Hardee) Church; sister Barbara Hinz; brother-in-law Ernie (Rhonda) Tesch; granddaughters Stevi Lin (Devin) Kaminski and Codi Church; great- granddaughters Harli and Juliana Kaminski, all of West Palm Beach. Neville leaves behind a myriad of loving family members, but leaves a special place in the hearts of Tanya (Steve Schwartz) Tesch and Wendy (Steve) Throop, both of West Palm Beach, FL. Love and prayers to Pastor Dave Magie and his wife Rose of Ocala, FL. Neville was preceded in death by his parents Neville and Leona; sister Frances Matthews and step-son Gerald "Jerry" Nicholson, Jr. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary