Russo, Nicholas T.
Born June 1, 1924 passed away January 14, 2020.
Nicholas "Nick" T. Russo of Singer Island, FL and formerly of Brightwaters, NY returned to The Lord Monday, January 14 in his home at Sugar Sands on Singer Island. Nick is survived by his loving daughter Fran, his son Gerard, daughter-in-law Dawn along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their respected children. Nick served our great nation in the United States Navy as Medic in World War ll. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 20 at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 10970 Jack Nicholas Dr., North Palm Beach, FL 33407 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or online at (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020