Kelefas, Nicolas R.
Nicolas R. Kelefas, of West Palm Beach, FL, age 77, and founder of Nick's Diner passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2020. Nick was a wonderful and unique man with a generous heart. His friends and family adored his sense of humor and sarcastic wit. One of his favorite pastimes was bantering with his customers and hearing about their lives. In his 60's, Nick got his pilot's license and began his new hobby of flying airplanes.
Nick opened Nick's Diner in 1986. The Diner quickly became a favorite local gathering spot. Through word of mouth people came from all over South Florida and beyond. The customers not only came for the great food but for a chance to hang out with Nick himself. Nick remembered the names of his regular customers and he was always there to lend a friendly ear.
A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Nick is survived by his wife Michele of 45 years, his sons Marc and Justin, his daughters Nicole and Alyssa, and his grandchildren Ashley, Justyn Gabriel, Haylie, Grace, and Hope.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Nick's 50's Diner (to be announced at a later date). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Nick Kelefas to the American Cancer Society and/or Villalobos Rescue Center. All who knew Nick are encouraged to sign his guest book at (www.edgleycremationservices.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.