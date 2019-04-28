BELL, Nina Nina Sadler Bell, formerly Nina Jeanne Sadler, died April 24, 2019 at her home in Wellington, FL. Nina was born November 6, 1923, daughter of the late Theldred William Sadler and Penina Murtishaw Sadler, in Little Rock, AR. Nina attended Memphis State College and married Edgar "Ned" Emerson Bell in June, 1944 while he was serving as a Navy fighter pilot during World War II. They had an amazing life together for 66 years until he passed away in January 2011. Nina was an avid golfer all of her life, playing in many ProAm tournaments and she played three times a week until the last few years. A member of Alpha Sigma Tau and Sigma Alpha Mu sororities, she also volunteered in many civic and non-profit organizations, including the Kings Daughters in Memphis, TN and the Museum of Science in Miami, FL. There were four children born of their marriage, Carol Bell Mitchell of Atlanta, GA, the late Jeanne Bell of Miami, FL, Terry Bell of Wellington, FL and Scott Bell of Sorrento, FL. She is survived by five grandchildren, Scott Mitchell of Atlanta, GA, Dustin Bell of Bear, DE, Beaty Mitchell Nelsestuen of Colorado Springs, CO, Scott Bell of Omaha, NE and Tiffany Bell Morales of Sorrento, FL. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the (www.arthritis.org). Graveside services are Monday, April 29, at 11:00AM at Caballero Rivero Woodland Park South Cemetery, 11655 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary