Nina Geilich

Geilich, Nina
Nina Hall Geilich (1932-2020) passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2020. Her family was by her side surrounding her in love in person or via phone on her last day.
Nina grew up in Newton Massachusetts and married her college sweetheart Chick Geilich at 21. They lived for many years in Brockton, Massachusetts before moving to Florida. Nina and Chick celebrated their 66th anniversary in June this year.
Nina is survived by her husband Chick, her three children and their spouses, Wendy Capland and Chris Michaud, Mike and Cindy Geilich, and Lisa and Jeff Gjoen and their five grandchildren, Andrew Capland, Abigail Capland Galusha, Benjamin Geilich, Jared Geilich, Eric Gjoen and a first great grandson arriving in November to Andrew and Lindsay Capland.
While the family grieves their loss, they are choosing to remember Nina in a way that honors her spirit and love of life. Donations may be made in honor of her memory to the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, 1210 South Old Dixie Hwy., Jupiter, FL 33458 or https://www.jmcfoundation.org/ways-to-give/tribute-gift/.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
