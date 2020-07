Holland, NinaNina Holland, 76, a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, was called to her eternal rest on July 15, 2020. Nina leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her legacy. Nina is a graduate of the illustrious Bethune-Cookman College, Class of 1965. Her family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Shuler's Memorial Chapel. Her Celebration of Life is 9:00AM Saturday, August 1, at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church and live streamed at ( www.emmanuelmbchurch.com ).