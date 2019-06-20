Spear, Nora Jane

Nora Spear, 79, of Lake Park, FL, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Salem, IN, but at 14 years old moved to Ft. Pierce, FL where she met her husband and started her family. A few years later, in 1958 they moved to Lake Park which she called home for the last 60 years. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Peg Hunter.

Nora was a respected employee of Seacoast Utilities for 24 years and was a 47 year member of The Eastern Star. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her large family.

Nora is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Spear and five children: Kathy Stump (Jim) of West Palm Beach, Carol Smith (Tedd) of Palm Beach Gardens, Carl Spear, Jr. of Tequesta, Ray Spear (Jennifer) of Jupiter and Karen Spear (Mike) of Lake Park. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as two sisters; Jan Rhoden and Pat Greer of Ft. Pierce.

Friends are invited to join us for A Celebration of Life at Christ Fellowship Church, south campus, 5312 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL on Monday, June 24 at 4:00PM. A reception will follow. A private burial will take place at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers please make donations to favorite charities, Place of Hope or . Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019