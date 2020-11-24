1/
Noreen Margaret Gertrude Perrin
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Noreen Margaret Gertrude Perrin, born November 6, 1921, in London, Ontario, Canada, moved from Earth into Heaven on November 16, 2020, where she met her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face-to-face. Her husband Fred Perrin, son Bob Perrin, sister Dorothy Leeds, her brothers, her parents, and countless friends and relatives greeted her at the gates, and she has been rejoicing ever since. While she lived on this side of Heaven, Noreen lived out her deep faith, loved with all her heart, and shared the good news about Jesus with everyone who came into her orbit.
A resident of Jupiter, Florida, since 1966, Noreen was an avid tennis player and worked at her son Bob's tennis club, where she continually gave out her world famous cookies and butter tarts along with good cheer and the good news of Jesus to everyone. Noreen was a successful businesswoman in the antique business for many years and helped many people through her Reliv nutritional business. Her boundless generosity touched the lives of everyone around her.
She leaves behind for now, her son Bill Perrin and his wife Patty in Jupiter, Florida, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and countless friends who loved her dearly.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Taylor & Modeen, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL 33458. Call 561-744-2030 for details.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
