Bentley, Norma Anne
June 4, 1929
November 8, 2019
Norma Anne Nokes Bentley (age 90) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died peacefully, in God's time with loving family members at her bedside. During her final days, Norma demonstrated strong courage, reminding her family that God is their breath and their heartbeat, that life is precious, and loving one another is our way of life.
Norma was born and raised in Swanton, VT, the daughter of Arthur J. Sr. and Eva Savage Nokes. She was married for 24 years to Ethan A. Britch; their four wonderful, loving offspring are: Laura (John) Simon; Sally (Gary) Carney; Jay Arthur Britch and Sue (Jody) Foster. She has six precious grandchildren: Zachary, Ashley, Jason, Leeann, Andrea and Beth; and three great-grandchildren: Marina, Luca and Alice. She also leaves her extended loving family: Edward (Jan) Bentley, Cynthia Bentley, Dr. Carol Bentley (Scott Gardner), two grandchildren: Sam and Cassy Gardner and two great- grandchildren: Grace and Milo Gardner.
Norma was married to LCMD Chaplain Philip C. Bentley USN Ret. for 25 Christ-centered years. She worked 30 years with many coworker-friends at United Technologies, Pratt & Whitney Division, West Palm Beach, FL. Norma and Phil traveled extensively after she retired. She was an actively supportive member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church for over 50 years including Daughters of the King, Alter Guild and ECW. Norma leaves many loving relatives and friends here in Florida, Vermont and Connecticut.
A celebration of her life will be held on November 14, 2019 at 5:30PM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3395 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens. Norma's ashes will be placed with Philip's in St. Mark's Memorial Garden.
Please give memorial contributions to St. Mark's Youth who are our future as they come to know Jesus personally in their lives here at St. Mark's.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019