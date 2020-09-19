1/1
Norma Halpern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Halpern, Norma
Norma Halpern, 91, of Boynton Beach, formerly of Woodmere, NY, died peacefully September 15, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL.
Born Norma Holtzman, in the Bronx, NY on September 4, 1929 where she spent her formative years and eventually met her beloved husband of 71 years, Wilfred J. "Bill" Halpern.
A loving mother and homemaker extraordinaire, Norma was creative and talented with whatever medium she worked in. She was generous with her skills. There are many babies of all ages who have had the great fortune to receive one of her blankets.
In addition to her husband Wilfred, Norma is survived by her son John Halpern and his wife Sue of Port Washington, NY, her daughter Lori Reszutek and her husband Paul of Fairfield, CT; grandchildren Kelly Ugenti and her husband Daniel of Farmingdale, NY, Brian Reszutek and his wife Lindsey Bohr of Madison, WI, Sara Reszutek of Fairfield, CT, and Dana Reszutek and her partner Joseph Dibble of Brooklyn, NY.
Norma had a wonderful sense of humor, was not one to mince words and was deeply devoted to her family. Her spirit lives on in each of them.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved