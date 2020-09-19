Halpern, Norma

Norma Halpern, 91, of Boynton Beach, formerly of Woodmere, NY, died peacefully September 15, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL.

Born Norma Holtzman, in the Bronx, NY on September 4, 1929 where she spent her formative years and eventually met her beloved husband of 71 years, Wilfred J. "Bill" Halpern.

A loving mother and homemaker extraordinaire, Norma was creative and talented with whatever medium she worked in. She was generous with her skills. There are many babies of all ages who have had the great fortune to receive one of her blankets.

In addition to her husband Wilfred, Norma is survived by her son John Halpern and his wife Sue of Port Washington, NY, her daughter Lori Reszutek and her husband Paul of Fairfield, CT; grandchildren Kelly Ugenti and her husband Daniel of Farmingdale, NY, Brian Reszutek and his wife Lindsey Bohr of Madison, WI, Sara Reszutek of Fairfield, CT, and Dana Reszutek and her partner Joseph Dibble of Brooklyn, NY.

Norma had a wonderful sense of humor, was not one to mince words and was deeply devoted to her family. Her spirit lives on in each of them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store