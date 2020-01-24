|
|
O'Brien, Norma Jean
Jean Mitchem O'Brien
Family and friends are deeply saddened by the death of their devoted loved one, Jean O'Brien, age 88, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jean was born in Schell City, MO, on March 2, 1931 and is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene R. Mitchem and Cora Lucille (Stewart) Mitchem.
Jean was a graduate of Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, MO, and Southwest Baptist College, now a university, in Bolivar, MO.
She was a professional pianist and organist, and was the person always called upon to perform or accompany various singers and musicians at school functions and in the school orchestras. She was also extremely gifted at playing the French horn, violin, and oboe.
Continuing her life's profession of piano and organ playing, she has played the piano/organ in Bermuda, Missouri, Prince Edward Island, Florida, and many other locations. She once stated that between Miami, FL (where her family home was in the 1950's) and Stuart, FL, she had played the piano or organ for weddings, funerals, parties, and church services in 75 different churches comprised of various religious congregations. There were also many other venues where she performed, not only as a musician, but also in the dressed-up role of Mrs. Santa Claus, along with her husband, Warren E. O'Brien in the role of Santa, in which he has a genuine white beard - once causing a little boy to exclaim to his mother with great excitement: "Momma, he's the REAL deal."
For several years, they appeared at many Christmas parties and various functions. They often sacrificed their precious time with their own family and each other, in addition to being exhausted during the entire holiday season from so many requests to appear, and not wanting to disappoint any child - whatever their age - like seniors.
Jean was also a great secretary to Dr. Hunsdon Cary, and Father Ralph R. Warren at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Palm Beach for 27 years.
Surviving are Jean's devoted husband of 60 years, Warren E. O'Brien, Jr. and their daughter, Danna S. (O'Brien) Ville; two granddaughters, Jennifer Ville and Jeannine Ville, their father Jeffrey E. Ville; and three great-grandchildren, Melanie, Eliana, and Emily. Also surviving are her sister Lois Mitchem Richter, currently residing in West Palm Beach, FL and her son Carl R. Richter II. In addition are an extraordinary number of very close friends.
Guests are invited to the Quattlebaum Funeral Home at 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach FL, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, where they will be received by the family from 3:00PM to 5:00PM.
It is touching to know this is the exact date of her parents wedding anniversary.
Jean's Funeral Service will be held at the Family Church main campus (First Baptist Church), 1101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00AM.
Immediately following the service, all are invited to attend a reception in the church fellowship hall.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Family Church, 1101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or The Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types, 2616 N. Broad Street, Colmar, PA 18915.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020