Curtis, Norma KathrynNorma Kathryn Curtis affectionately know by many as "Kathy" age 66, of West Palm Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020.She was proceeded in death by her parents Alice and Norman Perry, her husband John Henry Curtis, Sr. and daughter Shante' Curtis.Norma is survived by her daughters Jonetha (Michael), Melissa, Peticia and her son John Henry Curtis, Jr. (Jasmine), Grandchildren Markia, Marcell, Mark, Johntavia, Odell, Latwan, A'zyha, Jakaria, A'zariyha, Legend, Jaya, John III, Jacob, Michael and MiKayla, great-granddaughters Da'lyjah, Jayda and great-grandson Brayden. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, the Northwood/Pinewood Community and many friends with whom she built special relationships.The viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Gray's Temple CME Church, 523 18th St. West Palm Beach, FL 33407, followed by the funeral Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00PM.