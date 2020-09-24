1/1
Norma Kathryn Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis, Norma Kathryn
Norma Kathryn Curtis affectionately know by many as "Kathy" age 66, of West Palm Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Alice and Norman Perry, her husband John Henry Curtis, Sr. and daughter Shante' Curtis.
Norma is survived by her daughters Jonetha (Michael), Melissa, Peticia and her son John Henry Curtis, Jr. (Jasmine), Grandchildren Markia, Marcell, Mark, Johntavia, Odell, Latwan, A'zyha, Jakaria, A'zariyha, Legend, Jaya, John III, Jacob, Michael and MiKayla, great-granddaughters Da'lyjah, Jayda and great-grandson Brayden. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, the Northwood/Pinewood Community and many friends with whom she built special relationships.
The viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Gray's Temple CME Church, 523 18th St. West Palm Beach, FL 33407, followed by the funeral Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved