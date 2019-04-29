Home

Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1000 Lantana Rd
Lantana, FL 33462
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Norma Patricia HARRINGTON


HARRINGTON, Norma Patricia Norma Patricia Harrington, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. she was born February 23, 1933 in New York. She lived life to the fullest and loved to spend time with her family. Norma was a devoted wife to her husband, William, who predeceased her. Norma is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Maureen and Richard Sheppard, William and Brenda Harrington, Mary Ellen Harrington, Kathleen and Patrick Daly, Stacy and Christopher O'Brien, Scott and Lynn Harrington, Jacqueline Harrington, fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family and friends whose lives Norma touched are invited to attend a Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lantanta Road, Lantana, FL 33462 - 10:00AM Saturday, May 18 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 29, 2019
