Scott, Norma

Peggy, age 92, passed away peacefully July 13, 2020 while under the care of Hospice in West Palm Beach, FL. She lived a long and happy life surrounded by family and many friends. Peggy was retired from Sears where she worked for 35 years. She could always put a smile on your face with her quick wit. Anyone who met Peggy would love her. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Milton and her son David. She was survived by son Reid (recently deceased), son Daniel (Betty Altman), daughter-in-law Brenda, daughter-in-law Melissa, grandchildren Reid II (Victoria), Olivia (Josh), Audrey, Katy (Luis) and Zachary, great-grandchildren Allie, Parker, Evan, Jace and Jett, along with many nieces and nephews. Peggy will most certainly be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store