Roberts, Norman A.
Norman A. Roberts, age 94, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully February 24, 2020. He was born in Battle Creek, MI to John and Lucy Roberts. Norman went to school in Knoxville, TN and remained there while serving in the Army during World War II. He served as a member of Merrill's Marauders, 5307th Composite Unit, later reorganized as the 475th Infantry Regiment. He earned a World War II Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, AP Theatre Ribbon and Bronze Star-Distinguished Unit Badge. In early 1953 he moved to Palm Beach County. He retired, after 25 plus years as an Airline Agent with National Airlines, which later became Pan American. After retiring he enjoyed gardening and social visits with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving and adoring wife of 56 years, MaryLou and four children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by sister Lorene Kitts (AJ Kitts).
A Memorial Service will be held at Palm Beach Memorial Park, 3691 North Seacrest Blvd., Lantana, FL 33462 on Saturday, March 14 at 1:00PM. There will be a private family inurnment immediately following the service.
