HOPKINS III, Norman C. Norman C Hopkins III passed away February 27, 2019 following a brief illness. He was 50 years old. He is survived by his wife, Joannie and two sons, Brandon and Christopher of Loxahatchee Groves, his parents, Norman and Mary Hopkins of Palm Beach Gardens, his sister, Macy Hopkins Champagne and husband, Dan of North Palm Beach, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Norm was born in Raleigh, NC, and grew up in Palm Beach County. He was a graduate of Palm Beach Gardens High and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Eastern Metal Supply and thoroughly enjoyed his work as a computer analyst and networking specialist. He held numerous industry certifications including Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer. He was a devoted family man, had a great love of animals, was an avid reader, and had a keen sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kids Cancer Foundation of Royal Palm Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the near future.