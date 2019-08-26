|
|
Owens, Norman
Norman Owens, was born in West Palm Beach to Ernest "Ned" and Agnes "Peggy" Owens. He attended Conniston Junior High and Palm Beach High School, class of 1952. He married Helen in 1959. Norman worked for Reid Auto Supply and Cheney Brothers before becoming a life guard for Lido Pools. He then served as a life guard for the Town of Palm Beach for 30 years retiring as chief lifeguard. He also served as a parking attendant for the Sailfish Club for 29 years. Norm was a surfer and also a 4th degree black belt. He finished his career teaching defensive tactics for the Sheriff's Department at Palm Beach State College. Norman leaves behind his wife, Helen, of 60 years, son Steve (Kelly), son Carl, granddaughter Brittney, Forest, Natalie, and Nicole, and great-granddaughter Kamryn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 11:00AM at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, with a mass to follow at 12:00PM. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.
Arrangements under the direction of Quattlebaum Funeral Home at Hillcrest 561-833-4061.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019