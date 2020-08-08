

Norman Suchar passed away peacefully at his home August 3, 2020 at the age of 93.

Norman was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Nat and Lee Suchar. He grew up in Brighton Beach and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He then at age 17 joined the Coast Guard and served in World War II including sea duty in the Pacific. After his service, he started working in the leather and premium goods field eventually starting his own company the Namron Corporation, which continued until his retirement.

He married Rhoda Luster in 1950, and had two children Carl And Ellen. Norman moved from Brooklyn in 1961 to settle in the Somerville, NJ, area where he lived for 35 years.

Norman then retired and moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he lived for over 20 years. He was an avid tennis and bridge player and had a wonderful circle of friends and family to share the many good times with.

Norman lived these last few years at FountainView Assisted Living Facility in West Palm Beach, FL. There with Rhoda he lived a tranquil and happy life able to often see his children, grandchildren, and great-grandsons.

Norman is survived by his daughter Ellen Suchar, his son Dr. Carl Suchar and his wife Phyllis, his granddaughters Debrah and Eden and her husband Paul, his great-grandsons Avery Suchar and Gunner Suchar, his devoted sister Gloria Mars and her husband Fred, and brother-in-law Edward Luster and his wife Rhoda.

Norman was a wonderful person, admired and loved by all and we shall miss him greatly.



