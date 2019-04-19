BARDIN, O'Neal O'Neal Bardin 95 years old, passed through the gates of heaven on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. His wife of 72 years, Liz, was at his side. He was born to Percy and Maude Bardin in Louisville, KY, the youngest of their three boys. With the outbreak of WW II, he enlisted in the Army, shipped out to Europe, was injured in battle and awarded a purple heart. Although he was a member of the greatest generation, he believed his call was to simply serve God, his country and his family. Neal was attending the University of the South when he was introduced to Elizabeth Carpenter, a student of Agnes Scott in Decatur, GA. They married in 1947. After joining the Porter Paint Company and starting a family in Louisville, Neal and Liz moved to Palm Beach County, eventually residing in Tequesta. Always thinking of others, he was active in civic groups, served as a crisis line counselor, served as President of ARC, Sunday school teacher and church leader. Countless hours were spent in support of Good Shepherd's Pennies for Heaven and in fellowship with the Good Guys. Neal is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bruce and Keith, and many of his in-laws and dear friends. He is survived by his wife Liz, children Julie Bohnsack (Peter), O'Neal Jr. (Susan), John (Jan) and Peter (Kathy), 12 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind so many friends from their summer residence on Russell Island, Algonac, MI. Special thanks to the Trust Bridge Compassionate Care hospice team as well as the staff at both The Waterford and Harbor Chase. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta, FL on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00PM. If desired, memorial gifts may be given to The Russell Island Foundation, 1011 Satterlee Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 or Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 Seabrook Rd, Tequesta, FL 33469. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019