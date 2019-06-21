Sullivan, Olga E.

Olga E. Sullivan, age 96, of Jupiter, FL, died June 11, 2019 at her home. Born in Springfield, MA to Victor and Bianca Casoli, she and her late husband of 59 years, Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Sr., were residents of this area since 1970.

Known to most of her friends and family simply as "Nin", she lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her three children - Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Jr. (Ruth), Patricia Goldberg (Morris) and Robert Sullivan (Lynn), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Lola Langone (Louie), and survived by her sister Vera Waskiewicz (Ed).

Nin enjoyed reading, traveling, boating, entertaining, the beach, and crafting in her spare time. Her happiest moments were being surrounded by her family and indulging in the finer things in life, her favorites being dark chocolate and champagne. She will be remembered for her grace, class, nurturing spirit and her most of all her infectious smile.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 22, 2019