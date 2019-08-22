|
Majewski, Olga
On Aug. 20, 2019, Olga "Lewis" Majewski passed away peacefully at the young age of 96. She was born in Windsor CT, residing in Jupiter FL.
She will be joining her husband Edward, and daughters Diana White and Carol Chavis. She is survived by her daughter Janice Fiser, son-in-law Mack Fiser, Grandchildren Brandie Burdo (Vinny), Christy Taylor (Tony), Tiffany Chavis (Bobby), Chrystal Chavis, Roger Chavis, Brian Chavis, Shawn White (Laurie), Joshua White (Karen), Jacob White and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She will be forever missed and remembered for her love of life, family and friends.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019