Olga W. Gidion
Gidion, Olga W.
Olga W. Gidion of West Palm Beach, FL, peacefully passed away on June 6, 2020.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Alonzo (his family); other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00AM with Celebration of Life at 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave., West Palm Beach, FL. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, West Palm Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
