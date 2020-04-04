Home

Olive Josephine Burck-Blaisdell


1926 - 2020
Olive Josephine Burck-Blaisdell Obituary
Burck-Blaisdell, Olive Josephine
Olive "Jo" Blaisdell, born December 6, 1926 passed away March 27, 2020 at 93 years old. Jo was predeceased by 5 siblings, Nancy, Charlie, Marion, ELee and Harmon and survived by her son, David Bessent, 3 grandchildren, Autumn Kepke, Moriah Edgerly and Victoria Bessent, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jupiter resident for 47 years. No service upon request. Celebration of Life to follow... May she rest in peace, My Lord!
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
