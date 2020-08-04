McPhail, Oliver Thomas
Oliver Thomas McPhail "Tommy" passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, FL. He was born in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh Ireland on June 24, 1936. He emigrated to the United States in 1955 and later served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.
Most of his career was spent in the textile industry where his last position held was Executive Vice President of The Bibb Company in New York. An avid golfer, he lived life to the fullest every day and did it "his way". He was the ultimate optimist and brought joy, love and happiness to all who knew him. His presence lit up the room wherever he was and there will be a deep void in all the hearts and lives he touched.
He is survived by his siblings Mary Urru of Sardinia, Italy, James McPhail of Monroe, NY, Peter McPhail of Rockland County, New York, Margaret Carhart of Basking Ridge, NJ, his former wife Nora McPhail, his mother-in-law Dot Acierno, his brother-in-law Frank Acierno, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Vicki Romand McPhail, brothers Joseph, Frank, Eugene, George, Lawrence and Gabriel and sisters Bernadette and Ann.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with a mass celebrating his life at 10:00AM on Friday, August 7 at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 204 US Highway, Tequesta 33469, followed by burial at Riverside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jupiter Police Department, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Shriners Hospitals for Children
.