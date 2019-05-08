Home

RIFFE, Olivia Webber Olivia Webber Riffe, age 72, died April 19, 2019, in Jupiter, FL. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mike Riffe, daughter Kelly Harris (Robert), and sons Mike and Webb Riffe. Mrs. Riffe is also survived by two sisters, Willa White (Gwin) and Dorothy Judson, and four grandchildren, Taylor, Parker, Bradley, and Mary Gray Turner. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Trustbridge Hospice 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 8, 2019
