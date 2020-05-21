Omar Cunningham
1972 - 2020
Cunningham, Omar
Omar S. Cunningham, 48, of Boynton Beach, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born January 7, 1972, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Beverly Brown and Winston Cunningham. Omar spent his adult life in the culinary industry in Chicago and the greater West Palm Beach area. He will be remembered for his love of family, reading, debate, and his booming laugh.
In addition to his parents, Omar is survived by his sisters, Morgan VanDriessche and Lauren Rabsatt, and two nieces.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell & Clark Funeral Home
4152 Blue Heron Blvd West
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 463-4100
