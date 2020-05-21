Cunningham, Omar

Omar S. Cunningham, 48, of Boynton Beach, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Born January 7, 1972, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Beverly Brown and Winston Cunningham. Omar spent his adult life in the culinary industry in Chicago and the greater West Palm Beach area. He will be remembered for his love of family, reading, debate, and his booming laugh.

In addition to his parents, Omar is survived by his sisters, Morgan VanDriessche and Lauren Rabsatt, and two nieces.



