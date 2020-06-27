Kelly, Orson L.Orson L. Kelly, 88, of Boynton Beach, FL and Austin, TX, passed away on June 18, 2020. Mr. Kelly was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Marjorie Gard Kelly, sons Stephen and Scott Kelly, parents Orson L. Kelly, Sr. and Alice Hathaway Kelly, brother George Stanton, sisters Rita Cobb, Ann Joslin, Mary Lane, and Martha Saunders. He is survived by sisters Jean Lewis of West Palm Beach, FL and Marilyn Laird of Reno, NV, cousins, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was also loved and will be missed by many close friends that he has met in this country and throughout the world.Mr. Kelly graduated from Seacrest High School and was named football player of the year in 1950 for the Seacrest Seahawks. He had a very distinguished 29 year career in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Engineer. He served three Presidents as Flight Engineer on Air Force One. After retiring from the Air Force, he went to work as a Flight Engineer in the private sector, living in France for five years with his wife Marge before retiring in Austin.Orson was a true treasure for our family. He was always full of life, love, and laughter. He will be remembered for his famous hugs.In 2011, he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Delores Snow Green. Shortly afterwards, he moved back to Florida and they resumed where they left off in high school until Delores passed away in 2017. The Green family would like to thank Orson for his kindness, humor, strength and wit that brought smiles to their hearts.Orson will be interred with Marge at Arlington National Cemetery with honors at a later date with family members present.Condolences can be sent on the Lorne and Sons website