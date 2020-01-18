|
|
Dwyer, Osie
Our beloved mother, Osie B. Dwyer (nee Thomas) passed away at home on January 14, 2020, at the age of 92. Born and raised in Jamaica, West Indies, she immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950's to attend college and graduate school. She settled in Brooklyn, NY, where she married and had two daughters she lovingly referred to as her "gems". She enjoyed more than 30 years teaching in the New York City Public School System. She is survived by her daughters, Annette and Lisa (Antoine), goddaughter Denise, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Her devotion to and love for her family, her zest for life, her engagement in church and community activities, and her determination and humor will always be remembered. Osie was predeceased by her husband, Ivor, and her siblings James, Cecil (Joyce), Weldon (Katie), Gwen (Claude), Almira (Vincent), and Angie (Clifford). A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 7:00PM at Dorsey—E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. The funeral service will he held on Saturday, January 25, at 12 noon at St. Peter's United Methodist Church at 12200 West Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414. The interment will follow at 3:00PM. Memorial donations in memory of Osie can be made to the Cuba Missions Ministry at St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020