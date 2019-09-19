|
Madsen, Ouida Burse
Ouida Marie Burse (Hardwick) Madsen, born March 27, 1933, passed from this world September 16, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Ouida was a native of West Palm Beach where her father Aubrey Burse was a partner in Quattlebaum Holleman & Burse Funeral Home. Ouida lived in West Palm Beach until 2008 at which time she moved to Texas to be near family. Ouida was a graduate of Palm Beach High School and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was known as a kind and gentle soul with a sharp sense of humor and a deep appreciation for the beauty in this world. She was a mother to all and touched the lives of many.
Ouida is predeceased by her parents, Aubrey and Ethel (North) Burse and her husband William Madsen III. She is survived by her children Shaun and spouse Jimmy Culp of Fredricksburg, Texas, Susy and partner Mike Kenyon of East Hampton, CT, and Michael Hardwick and spouse Dawn of Sacramento, California, grandchildren Grant Terry and Jimmy Hardwick, and great granddaughter Mina Hardwick.
Ouida's life will be celebrated and remembered at a service in West Palm Beach at a date to be announced. Anyone who knew Ouida is invited to attend. Ouida will be dearly missed. In the meantime she is having breakfast with her father.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019