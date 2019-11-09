|
Madsen, Ouida Marie
Ouida Marie Burse (Hardwick) Madsen, born March 27, 1933, passed from this world September 16, 2019 in Fredricksburg, TX. Ouida was a native of and lived here until 2008 at which time she moved to Texas to be near family. Ouida was a graduate of Palm Beach High School. She was known as a kind and gentle soul with a sharp sense of humor and a deep appreciation for the beauty in this world. She was a mother to all and touched the lives of many.
Ouida's life will be celebrated and remembered 11:00AM Friday, November 15 at the Quattlebaum Funeral Event Center, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019