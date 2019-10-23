Home

Packard Larsen Obituary
Larsen, Packard
Packard Larsen (Lt. Col. USAF Ret.) passed away peacefully at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old. He was born in Springfield, MA, one of three children of Elizabeth Reece Packard and William Frederick Larsen. Pack or Packy, as he was known, graduated from Springfield Technical High School and immediately joined the Army Air Corps to serve his country in the Second World War. He earned his pilot's wings and saw combat duty as a jet pilot in Korea and Vietnam. He served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Upon his return from Korea he became a flight instructor at Bryan Air Force Base in Texas. It was there he met the love of his life, an Air Force flight nurse named Mary Patricia "Pat" Fox (Lt. USAF Ret.). They met and fell in love at the base Officers' Club. They married in the base chapel in 1953, and quickly began to build their family, adding 7 children in 9 years. He is survived by daughters Mary E. Cardello (Henry), Kristina A. Larsen, Jennifer L. Jones (Richard), Patricia F. Chapman (Leonard) and sons Herbert P. Larsen, Gilbert G. Larsen, and Eric J. Larsen (Patricia). He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Joseph S. Jones (Lanie), Chandon L. Jones, Christopher L. Jones (Gaby), Jacques P. Jones, Henry P. Larsen, Jude F. Larsen, Erika J. Larsen, Dane L. Chapman, Lars Chapman and Duke F. Chapman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia "Pat", brother William F. Larsen and sister Rosamond Marie Shannehan. In addition to these beloved family members, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins across the country, who all loved "Uncle Packy". A visitation is scheduled from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, Friday, October 25, 2019, and a funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 9:30AM Saturday, October 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
