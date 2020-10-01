Pamela Greenfield Lassaw
Pamela Lassaw passed away on January 24, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Don and Julie Lassaw.
Pam was an entrepreneur opening a flower shop she owned till she married the love of her life in 1953, Alex Lassaw and moved to New York City. They had one son, Don Lassaw and they moved to Miami Beach where she raised her family. She loved to volunteer and was active in the PTA bookstore at Nautilus Jr. High and Miami Beach High. She also was a volunteer pink lady at Mount Sinai Hospital for over 25 years.
Alex passed way and Pam moved to Las Vegas in 1997; then to Boise, Idaho where her son practiced law and back to Boca Raton, Florida in 2003.
She worked in Real Estate and had her interior decorator's license. She helped start a new family business in 2005, LTD America with her son, Don. She enjoyed the conferences where she had a chance to meet our customers. She was a real people person always on the move!
She found love for a second time and married Arthur D. Greenfield and they had the time of their life together. Arthur passed on in August of 2017.
Pamela was an exceptional mother and mother-in-law who inspired her son to be everything he is today and more. She lit up the room wherever she went and that light will be greatly missed.
She is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and her husbands.
Her final resting place is at The Gardens of Boca Raton Cemetery.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Julie Lassaw and her beautiful dog Shayna.
Donations may be made to ASPCA www.aspca.com
or woundedwarriorproject.org