NIE, Pamela Guerra Pamela "Pam" Guerra Nie, 68, was born on February 20, 1951 in Buffalo, New York and passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. Pam attended Grand Canyon University where she got her doctorates in Education. Pam married Bob E Nie on September 22, 1979 and was married for 39 years. She was a teacher/ ESOL administrator for Palm Beach County Schools for 37 years and was even nominated for "Teacher of the Year" in 1987. Pam was awarded the Golden Palm Award and "Wind Beneath my Wings" award for Palm Beach Head Start. Pam is survived by her husband, Bob, daughter, Nicolle, son, Patrick, brother, Michael and sister in law, Jenl. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northern Palm Beaches or . A committal service will be held at South Florida National Cemetery on June 10, 2019 at 10AM, then a Memorial Service will be at 1PM at Christ Fellowship Chapel, 5312 North Lake Blvd, PBG, Fl, 33418 on June 10, 2019 at 1PM with a reception to follow. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary