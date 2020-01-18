|
|
Thompson, Pamela Lee
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Pamela Lee Thompson, faithful Christian and beloved daughter, sister, and mother, ascended to heaven at age 63. Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis, and her brother, Mark. She is survived by her two children, Michael (Amy) Thompson and Lauren (Anthony) Herzog, and four grandchildren, along with her father Denzil (Lee) Smallridge and her sister Lynn (Van) Smallridge.
Pam was born in West Virginia to Denzil and Phyllis Smallridge. She and her family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1970. She graduated from John I. Leonard High School class of '74 and worked as a florist and later realtor for over 20 years. Pam was a dutiful homemaker and used her floral and real estate expertise to create a welcoming and bright home. She volunteered at many church programs and was a respected member of the local Church of Christ. Pam's smile was most radiant poolside with her family, and she brought joy everywhere she went.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020