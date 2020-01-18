Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Lee Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Lee Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Pamela Lee
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Pamela Lee Thompson, faithful Christian and beloved daughter, sister, and mother, ascended to heaven at age 63. Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis, and her brother, Mark. She is survived by her two children, Michael (Amy) Thompson and Lauren (Anthony) Herzog, and four grandchildren, along with her father Denzil (Lee) Smallridge and her sister Lynn (Van) Smallridge.
Pam was born in West Virginia to Denzil and Phyllis Smallridge. She and her family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1970. She graduated from John I. Leonard High School class of '74 and worked as a florist and later realtor for over 20 years. Pam was a dutiful homemaker and used her floral and real estate expertise to create a welcoming and bright home. She volunteered at many church programs and was a respected member of the local Church of Christ. Pam's smile was most radiant poolside with her family, and she brought joy everywhere she went.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -