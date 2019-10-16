|
|
Hilliard, Pamela R.
A kind and gentle soul who loved many. Pamela went to heaven with her Savior Jesus Christ on September 23, 2019. There will be no service here, all her friends and family had many years to visit. There has been a great celebration in Heaven. If Pam had one wish it would be for all her family and friends to join her in Heaven. God sent us a caregiver, Pat Flanagan for seven years to help me with Pam. I could not have done it without her. She was loving, kind and compassionate, more than words can express. Pamela is now truly happy and completely healed. I will always miss you and I will see you one day.
Love, Bryant
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019