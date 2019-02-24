The Palm Beach Post Obituaries

Patricia SCHAEFER
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
13591 Prosperity Farms Rd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
SCHAEFER, Patricia A. Patricia A. Schaefer, of Jupiter, passed away on February 19, 2019 at the Jupiter Pavilion. She was born in Queens Village, NY on November 22, 1935. She is the sister of Clare Watson. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. To view a full obituary and offer condolences visit (www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019
