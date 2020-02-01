|
|
Anderson, Patricia
Patricia Milne Anderson, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away on January 24, 2020 after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
Born and raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, Pat was the daughter of Alexander Milne, Jr. She was predeceased by Carter Nevius, her beloved companion of 26 years, and her dear brother, Alexander Milne III.
Following graduation from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, Pat lived in New York City and began her career as an administrative assistant at NYU Medical Center's Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery. She later retired from Allen & Company, Incorporated. After residing in Connecticut, Pat and Carter moved to Florida in 1997. They loved to travel, especially to "La Petite Maison," their cottage in Montecito, California, and looked forward to their annual trips to Anguilla, BWI. Left to cherish the memory of this elegant lady are her nephews, cousins and many friends. Patricia was a member of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, New York City; The Army and Navy Club, Washington, DC; Princeton Club, New York City: and Palm Beach Yacht Club, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Burial will take place on February 15, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Millstone, New Jersey. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, March 2 at Royal Poinciana Chapel, 60 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, Florida 33480. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020