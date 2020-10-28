1/
Patricia Ann Landenberger
Patricia Ann Landenberger
1956 - 2020
Pattie was a woman who loved Jesus and her family more than life. She fought ovarian cancer for over 4 years.
"If you look at us, you might well miss the brightness. We carry this precious Message around in the unadorned clay pots of our ordinary lives. That's to prevent anyone from confusing God's incomparable power with us."
2 Corinthians 4:7 MSG
Service 2:00PM November 1, 2020, Cross Community Church, 2575 Lone Pine Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cross Community Church in Pattie's memory.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
