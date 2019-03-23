NASON, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Maxson Nason, of Singer Island, Florida, died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Patricia was born in Pahokee, Florida on December 2, 1933. She attended Florida Southern College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She graduated on January 26, 1955. She was a 65 year Pearl Member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Patricia taught English at Riviera Beach Elementary. She was a classically trained pianist. Preceded in death by her parents Nathan Earl and Grace Ann Maxson, her husband Will Nason and grandson Richard Nason. She will be greatly missed by her son Nathan E. Nason and wife Mary Lou, grandson David; son Randy Nason and wife Anita, grandchildren Natalie Fletcher and Molly Nason, son Will A. Nason and wife Pierra. Also survived by her brother George M. Maxson. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, March 25 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00AM, Port Mayaca Cemetery, 23900 SW Kanner Highway, Canal Point, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Canal Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 326, Canal Point, Florida 33458. Online condolences may be made at (howard-quattlebaum.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary