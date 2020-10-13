1/
1946 - 2020
Patricia Ann Plichta
Patricia Ann Plichta (née Wank), of Boynton Beach, passed away peacefully in her home on October 11, 2020 in the same way she lived, surrounded by love and family. Pat was born in 1946 and had a remarkably happy childhood growing up on the last dairy farm in Brooklyn, NY. She was a devoted daughter, a loving sister and an outstanding mother. But more than anything, she loved being grandma to her five grandchildren and they loved being with her. Pat's Jewish home was always warm, welcoming and full of kosher food. She was dedicated to her family, never forgot a birthday or holiday and was there for every Simcha. Patricia Ann Plichta (née Wank) was predeceased by her older sister Phyliss Cohen, her parents Judith and Irving Wank, and the father of her children, Feliks August Plichta. She leaves behind her siblings Arlene Zilker (Fred) and David Wank (Debbie), her children Stacey B. Plichta-Kellar (Bill), Laurie Plichta Rothman (Jeffrey, father of her children), and her grandchildren, Jesse Carroll Plichta Kellar, Samantha Lee Plichta-Kellar, Noam August Rothman, Tal Charles Rothman and Zev Feliks Rothman. Also left to miss her are a large and devoted group of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
